Fierce fighting on ongoing in Syria's Suweida despite declarations of ceasefire

Recommended -

Intense street clashes ongoing in Suwayda City, amid the deployment of Syrian Internal Security forces in the Suwayda countryside.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1946563676959314382 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As fighting continues inside Suwayda City, a security source tells Qatari Al-Araby TV that Syrian Public Security forces will only be deployed inside the city once conditions on the ground allow it.

The source added that in the meantime, security forces are deployed in most areas of the northwestern countryside of As-Suwayda Governorate, and that under the ceasefire agreement, the state will not bear responsibility for any violations committed outside its area of deployment.