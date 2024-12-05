Heavy fighting between Syrian opposition forces and the Syrian army was reported on Thursday in the city of Hama. Opposition-linked media sources claimed that hundreds of prisoners were freed from the regime's prison in the city.

Situated on the highway between Damascus and Aleppo, which rebels took in a massive offensive last week, Hama is a strategic asset for forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Our fighters are intensively clashing with Assad's police forces," an official opposition source said. "We have managed to advance on several axes within and towards the city center. Syrian and Russian planes, artillery forces and missiles are targeting terrorist gatherings at their locations."

The regime initially said that the rebels had been repelled after entering from northern suburbs of the city, but they said that they had advanced in the northeastern part of Hama.

Footage by accounts associated with opposition groups showed soldiers from the Syrian army allegedly retreating from certain area.

Led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, opposition fighters consolidated control in parts of the country directly north of the city in recent days, preparing their assault.

The Syrian army and Russian forces have bombarded their positions in recent days.

The Syrian Civil Defense, popularly known as the White Helmets, said that hundreds of civilians had been killed by both sides in the fighting.