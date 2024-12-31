French military attacks ISIS positions in Syria

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced on Tuesday that the military had carried out targeted strikes against positions of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria. These strikes, carried out on Sunday, are part of France's ongoing commitment to the fight against terrorism in the Levant.

In a message posted on X, Lecornu stressed that the French forces remain fully mobilized as part of the international coalition Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), an operation launched in 2014 in Iraq and extended to Syria in 2015. "Our armies continue their commitment against Daesh," the minister wrote on the social network, referring to the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Although further details of Sunday's operation have not been specified, the minister confirmed the use of French aerial means to strike strategic sites linked to ISIS on Syrian soil. France, through its Operation Chammal, actively supports Iraqi forces in their fight against the terrorist group. Chammal mobilizes about 600 French soldiers, including 10 Rafale jets, one frigate, one AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft, as well as refueling and patrol planes.

Lecornu, currently on an official visit to Lebanon with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, met on Monday with Lebanese General Joseph Aoun, commander in chief of the Lebanese army, to discuss the security situation in Lebanon and the region.