Gunman neutralized after opening fire near U.S. embassy in Beirut

The Lebanese army reported on Wednesday morning that a Syrian national approached the U.S. embassy in Beirut and opened fire.

The army confirmed that soldiers from the Lebanese army returned fire and wounded him. The gunman was arrested and transferred to a hospital, and an investigation has been launched into the event.

According to Reuters news agency, a member of the embassy’s security team was wounded in the attack.

Lebanese media have published photos that appear to show a bloodied attacker wearing a black vest with the words “Islamic State” written in Arabic and the English initials “I” and “S.”

According to the Associated Press, a Lebanese security official said there were four assailants, including one who drove the gunmen to the site and three who opened fire.

According to AP, one shooter was killed, one escaped, and the third was wounded and detained by the Lebanese military. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to speak to the press.

Local media reported that there was a gunfight for almost half an hour by the U.S. diplomatic mission.

The U.S. embassy in Beirut later released a statement about the incident, saying "our facility and our team are safe," and thanked Lebanese security forces for their quick response.

A statement from Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said that he was informed of the event and that the situation was now stable. The Lebanese military said it deployed troops around the embassy and surrounding areas.

The embassy is located in the suburb of Aukur, north of the capital. It is a highly secured zone with multiple checkpoints along the route to the entrance. It was relocated there following a suicide attack in 1983 which killed more than 60 people.