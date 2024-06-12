Hezbollah confirms death of its senior commander in airstrike in south Lebanon

Hezbollah on Wednesday announces the death of a senior commander in an alleged Israeli overnight airstrike in southern Lebanon.

According to the terrorist group's statement, Taleb Abdullah, 55, from the south Lebanon town of Aadachit, was killed “on the road to Jerusalem” - Hezbollah's term for Israeli strikes.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The strike occurred in the town of Jouaiyya. Abdullah appears to be the most senior Hezbollah commander killed since October 7. The group also announced killing of its two other operatives in the same incident: Muhammad Hussein Sabra, 51, and Ali Salim Sufan, 53.

Abdullah reportedly commanded a Hezbollah regional division in southern Lebanon.

The only other operative the group referred to as a commander was Wissam al-Tawil, the deputy head of its elite Radwan force, killed by Israel back in January.