Hochstein arrives in Lebanon with less than month left in ceasefire

US special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday, meeting with top officials as the ceasefire with Israel is set to expire by the end of the month.

Hochstein met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a member of the Shi'ite Amal party who has been key in liaising with Hezbollah, which is of the same Islamic sect.

"Implementing the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon is not smooth, but it is successful," Hochstein said. "And I think today's withdrawal of the Israeli military back into Israel in the Western side will be followed by other withdrawals until they are out of Lebanon completely. We will continue our commitment as the United States and the international community to support the Lebanese army as they implement the agreement and provide security in the south and throughout the country."

Hochstein also met with General Joseph Aoun, in addition to members of the supervision committee there to make sure that the ceasefire is being followed.

Israeli forces are set to hand over territory taken over during the ground operation against Hezbollah, with an emboldened Lebanese army set to take over and ensure that the terrorist organization does not build itself back up south of the Litani River.

The Lebanese army took up positions in Naqoura, near the border with Israel, indicating that the plan to take over from the IDF is moving forward.

In addition, Hochstein's visit comes ahead of presidential elections on January 9.