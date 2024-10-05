IDF issues fresh evacuation orders to Beirut residents in proximity to Hezbollah installations

The Israeli military early on Saturday issued fresh alerts for residents of the Hezbollah bastion of Dahieh in southern Beirut to evacuate immediately. Subsequently powerful blasts were reported in the Lebanese capital by eyewitnesses on social media.

Several strong blasts were reported and smoke seen over the Burj al-Barajneh and Choueifat neighborhoods, whose residents the IDF urged to immediately evacuate.