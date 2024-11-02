In spectacular fashion, Israeli naval commandos snatch Hezbollah official north of Beirut

A video is making the rounds on social media showing Israeli commanders conducting a beach landing in the northern Lebanese city of Batroun and seizing an individual said to be a high-ranking Hezbollah commander.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1852709530481647943 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It shows some 25 men proceed from the beach to a house where Imad Amhaz was staying. The commandos grabbed Amhaz and then escaped with him on speedboats.

An Israeli military official speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed the reports, giving the following statement:

"In a special operation by the 'Shayetet 13' unit in the Lebanese town of Batroun, a senior operative of Hezbollah, who serves as ‏an expert in his field, was apprehended. The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated by Unit 504. The IDF will continue to act wherever necessary to protect the State of Israel and its citizens."

Prior to the official confirmation, Israeli commentators were saying that the IDF is the region's only military capable of carrying out such operations.