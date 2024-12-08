'Israel's strikes helped us get free,' senior Syrian rebel tells i24NEWS

After the rebels entered Damascus Sunday night and announced the fall of the Assad regime, Fahd Masri, the founder of the defunct National Salvation Front and spokesperson for the Free Syrian Army, spoke with the Arab affairs commentator of i24NEWS, Baruch Yedid, to thank Israel for its "contribution" to the dramatic events.

"Without the blows you inflicted on Hezbollah and Iran, we could not free Syria," Masri said. "Thank you, Israel. This is an Israeli victory, our brothers and neighbors."

He added that he wished "a peace of love and respect" between Israelis and Syrians. "This is a morning of victory!"

"We will build peace with you," he said regarding the future between the countries.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, rebels arrived in Damascus and announced the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad's regime, 24 years after he took over from his father, Hafez. Assad reportedly left the country and his location is currently unknown. According to foreign reports, IDF armored forces were stationed in the Quneitra area of southern Syria to prevent rebels from reaching the border between the countries. The Israel Air Force allegedly attacked strategic weapon warehouses, chemical weapon warehouses, and laboratories around the Syrian capital.