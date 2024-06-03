An alleged Israeli attack in the northeastern Syrian city of Aleppo killed 12 pro-Iranian militia members on Monday, according to media reports.

The official state-run TV channel SANA reported that the attack came at 20 minutes after midnight.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Israeli strike targeted a copper factory used by Iran-backed militia members of both Syrian and foreign nationalities in the village of Hayyan outside Aleppo.

Several other explosions were reported in other parts of the Aleppo countryside.

In April, Israel responded to Iranian drones and ballistic missiles shot at Israel by Tehran and its regional proxies. Israeli retaliated with its own limited attack, including in Syria againt Iran's allies in the region.

Israel allegedly attacked Syria's capital of Damascus in May, targeting Hezbollah and other Shia proxy groups in Syria.