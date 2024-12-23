Kremlin denies reports Assad's wife filed for divorce

Russia on Monday denied claims that former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's wife is seeking a divorce and a way back to the UK, where she was born.

On Sunday, Arabic and Turkish media reports said that Asma al-Assad, who holds UK citizenship, is displeased with the conditions in Russia after she and her husband fled Damascus amid the rebel takeover of Syria.

"I've seen mentioned in the last few days, Asma Assad potentially someone with UK citizenship that might attempt to come into our country, and I want it confirmed that she's a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK," UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

The reports said that Moscow had frozen the couple's accounts in the country, although the Kremlin refuted this on Monday.

Asma also has leukemia, and her medical situation allegedly requires better treatment then what is available in Russia.

Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the claims "do not correspond to reality."