Lebanese minister slams report of Hezbollah storing weapons in Beirut airport

Lebanon's Transportation Minister Ali Hamieh on Sunday denied a report that Hezbollah is using Beirut's airport to store weapons, inviting journalists to tour "all areas of the airport."

"We have nothing to hide," he said at a press conference.

Claims that Hezbollah shipments are not checked at the Beirut airport show "a lack of trust in customs," he said. "No weapons or ammunition are transported through the airport."

"The Telegraph's report today is based on sources and officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Great Britain," he said, " who made an official visit to the airport of Beirut about two months ago, therefore The Telegraph must rely on official British sources."

Hamieh said that he would consult with the Prime Minister of the Transitional Government, Najib Mikati, regarding filing a complaint against The Telegraph."

Hamie is part of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's coalition, as the terrorist organization is also part of the government in Lebanon.

"Israel jams the satellites of the planes and violates the airspace of the airport," he added.