Lebanese President condemns Hezbollah: "When you went to war, did you first obtain national consensus?”

Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, issued a sharp rebuke of Hezbollah on Monday, accusing the group of dragging the country into a military confrontation with Israel to serve external agendas rather than national interests.

Aoun responded to criticism from Hezbollah’s Secretary General Naim Qassem, who had rejected any possibility of negotiations with Israel. Aoun condemned accusations of “treason” directed at those supporting dialogue, arguing that the real betrayal lies in exposing Lebanon to war for the sake of foreign powers.

“The State of Lebanon demands an immediate ceasefire as a necessary condition for any future negotiations,” Aoun said, emphasizing that Beirut’s position had already been conveyed to American officials during meetings held on April 14 and 23. He added that Lebanon’s stance aligns with a US-backed commitment that Israel would refrain from offensive military action against Lebanese targets.

Aoun openly questioned the rationale behind the ongoing conflict, asking why residents of southern Lebanon should continue to bear the cost of what he described as “other people’s wars.” He asserted that the current escalation is linked not to Lebanon’s defense, but to support for Hamas in Gaza and the regional interests of Iran.

“If the war were for the sake of Lebanon, we would support it,” Aoun stated. “But when the goal is to serve foreign interests, I completely reject it.”

The president also dismissed internal criticism accusing his government of surrender or disloyalty due to its openness to negotiations. He challenged critics to consider whether a national consensus had ever been reached before entering the current conflict, reiterating that unilateral decisions to wage war undermine the state itself.

This, in response to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem's earlier statement where he reiterated the group’s firm opposition to any direct talks with Israel. In a written statement, Qassem called on the Lebanese government to halt negotiations and reverse its decision to criminalize Hezbollah’s military wing.

“We categorically reject direct negotiations with Israel,” Qassem said, adding that the group does not recognize any outcomes from such talks. He stressed that Hezbollah would continue its “resistance,” refuse to disarm, and remain committed to reclaiming what it describes as occupied Lebanese territory.