Pete Hegseth pledges retribution after Islamist gunmen in Syria kills 2 U.S. soldiers and civilian, injuring 3

Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an Islamic State attack on Saturday in Palmyra, Syria, where they were supporting counterterrorism operations, the Pentagon said.

Three others were wounded, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the attacker was killed by partner forces.

The Syrian Interior Ministry said that shooter in the deadly attack in Palmyra was a "member of the Syrian security forces who was influence by extremist ideology."

President Donald Trump posted that "We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well."

"This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"