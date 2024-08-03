Reports of strikes targeting military airport in Syria

Some attributed the explosions to Israeli air strikes targeting Syrian areas along the Lebanese border under Hezbollah control, usually used for the transfer of weapons systems

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran ■ Middle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel ■ 
An image of the aftermath of reported airstrikes in Homs, Syria, on November 13, 2022.
An image of the aftermath of reported airstrikes in Homs, Syria, on November 13, 2022.i24NEWS / Jonathan Regev

Syrian sources late on Friday reported explosions at the Dabaa military airport near the town of Homs, near the Lebanese border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights attributed the explosions to Israeli air strikes targeting Syrian areas along the Lebanese border under Hezbollah control, usually used for the transfer of weapons systems.

