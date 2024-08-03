Reports of strikes targeting military airport in Syria

Syrian sources late on Friday reported explosions at the Dabaa military airport near the town of Homs, near the Lebanese border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights attributed the explosions to Israeli air strikes targeting Syrian areas along the Lebanese border under Hezbollah control, usually used for the transfer of weapons systems.