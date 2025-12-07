Revealed: Hamas money laundering network in Turkey linked to Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet revealed on Sunday that Hamas, under the direction of Iran, is operating a clandestine network of money exchangers in the heart of Turkey, using the country’s financial infrastructure to fund terrorist activities against Israel.

According to documents obtained by Israeli authorities, the network is composed primarily of Gazans who manage the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars directly to Hamas and its leadership.

These funds are received from Iranian sources, stored, and then forwarded to the terrorist organization to support its operations.

The documents released by the IDF detail a portion of these financial activities, including transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Three individuals of Gazan origin have been identified as key operatives within the network. Tamer Hassan, a senior official in Hamas’s Ministry of Finance, resides in Turkey and operates under the leadership of Khalil al-Hayya. Khalil Farawneh and Fareed Abu Dayer also act as money changers within the network, facilitating the movement of funds under Iranian guidance.

Israeli authorities stressed that despite the devastation in Gaza, Hamas continues to pursue terrorist plots against Israel and is actively attempting to rebuild its capabilities, including through operations outside the Strip.