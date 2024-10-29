Sheikh Naim Qassem unveiled as Hezbollah's new leader

Hezbollah unveiled its long-time deputy secretary general Sheikh Naim Qassem as the jihadist group's new leader on Tuesday. While Qassem has been a senior figure in the Iran-backed militia for upward 30 years, he was never seen as leadership material. Until, that is, Israel's stunning operation in Lebanon that decapitated the Shiite group.

Apparently the last man standing after the killings of senior Hezbollah secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as Hashem Safieddine and many others, Qassem is believed to be in Iran.

Israel apparently was not impressed with the announcement, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowing that the new leader will soon meet the fate of his predecessors.