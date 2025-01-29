Syria's new government demands Russia extradite Bashar al-Assad

Syria's new de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, issued an ultimatum to Russia during a meeting last month in Damascus, conditioning the ongoing presence of Russian military bases in Syria on the extradition of former president Bashar al-Assad.

Al-Sharaa hosted a Russian official on December 8, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday, ultimatum was issued during the first official visit of a Russian official to Syria since Assad's forced departure on December 8th. According to Reuters, al-Shara informed the Russian delegation that the new Syrian government was not willing to continue cooperation with Moscow without "concrete measures such as compensation, reconstruction, and recovery." These measures also include demands for financial reparations as well as Russian support for the reconstruction of the country devastated by years of war.

Russia is facing a major strategic dilemma over maintaining their military presence in Syria, particularly in the key port cities on the Mediterranean, or to protect Assad, who has been a key ally of the Kremlin for over 10 years of war.

Since the fall of Assad, reports have revealed that Russia has reduced its presence in several small bases in Syria, while maintaining its forces in two major bases located in Hmeimim, near Latakia, and in the strategic port of Tartus, where the Russian navy has a significant presence. However, recent information suggests that Russian military equipment has been transferred to new bases located in southeastern Libya, under the control of Libyan General Khalifa Haftar. This transfer could be a sign of Russia's willingness to prepare for new military scenarios in the region, regardless of the situation in Syria.