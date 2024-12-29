Syria's new leader says elections expected in 4 years, constitution in 3

The new administration's president in Syria, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, conducted an interview with the Saudi Arabia-based Al Arabiya channel on Sunday to address key issues facing the country. Toppling Assad's regime ensured and guaranteed the security of the region, the Gulf, and Syria for the next 50 years, he said, noting that the transition of power is "as smooth as possible." Syria will witness many steps and stages until a new president is elected for Syria. Elections will be held in Syria in four years at most, with a timeline for a constitution expected for three years.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization will be disassembled, al-Sharaa said, which will be announced at an upcoming National Dialogue Conference.

"We hope the incoming Trump Administration will not follow the policy of its predecessor," he told the Saudi channel.

Al-Sharaa criticized the UN's lack of action, which "failed to secure the release of a single detainee or facilitate the return of a single refugee."

"Negotiations are ongoing with the SDF to resolve the crisis in northeastern Syria," he said, with the goal being, eventually, to integrate the militia into the national army.

"There will be no division of Syria in any way," he said. The Kurdish area will not be a launching ground for PKK attacks against Turkey, al-Sharaa added.

Regarding the transitional government, he called them "essential for the period and not intended to exclude anyone." This comes after worries by minorities that he will turn the state into an jihadist fundamentalist country. Faction-sharing, however, could derail the process for a fully-formed government.

He said that citizens have rights to express opinions peacefully, following protests by various groups in the wake of the fall of Assad, as long as public institutions are not harmed.

"During the liberation process, we ensured that there were no casualties or displacement," al-Sharaa said.

He added that he made sure not to attack Iranian positions, which was a good will gesture to the Islamic Republic that will pay in dividends.

"I don’t consider myself a Syrian liberator but everyone who offered sacrifices liberated the country," he said.

Al-Sharaa said that all who took part in the former regime's crimes will receive their punishment and will be prosecuted.

He concluded that Syria does not want Russia to leave the country so as not to damage the relations between the two countries – despite the stallwart support Moscow gave the Assad regime.