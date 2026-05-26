Syrian leadership finds remnants of Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program; arrests 18 for alleged involvement - report

Syria's transitional leadership has located ​remnants of former Syrian ‌president Bashar al-Assad's secret chemical weapons program. According to Reuters who spoke with a Syrian official, among what was found included ​raw materials and munitions ​similar to those used ⁠to carry out ​deadly gas attacks during the Syrian civil war.

Syrian authorities ​have also arrested 18 people ⁠for allegedly being involved in Assad's chemical weapons program. In an interview, Mohamad Katoub, Syria's ​permanent representative to ​the ⁠Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in ⁠The ​Hague, said that the suspects include high-level military, ​political ​and ⁠technical officials.