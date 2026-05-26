Syrian leadership finds remnants of Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program; arrests 18 for alleged involvement - report
Among those arrested include military, political, and technical officials
Syria's transitional leadership has located remnants of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's secret chemical weapons program. According to Reuters who spoke with a Syrian official, among what was found included raw materials and munitions similar to those used to carry out deadly gas attacks during the Syrian civil war.
Syrian authorities have also arrested 18 people for allegedly being involved in Assad's chemical weapons program. In an interview, Mohamad Katoub, Syria's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, said that the suspects include high-level military, political and technical officials.