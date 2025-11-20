Syrian Liberal Party calls on Al-Sharaa to demand $500 billion in war crime compensation from Tehran

The Syrian Liberal Party calls on President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to hold Iran accountable for its crimes against the Syrian people during the civil war and to demand $500 billion in compensation from Tehran.

In a letter sent to Al-Sharaa and obtained by i24NEWS, the Syrian Liberal Party said its demand comes "in response to the audacity of Iranian officials demanding debts allegedly owed by Assad’s regime."

"This includes seeking full and fair compensation for the severe human and material damages caused to the Syrian Arab Republic and its citizens as a result of Tehran’s involvement-through its extremist armed militias-in committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, destroying cities, towns, and villages across Syria, and forcibly displacing civilians from their homes and communities," the Syrian Liberal Party wrote.

"A state that participates in, facilitates, or allows crimes against humanity and acts of aggression should be legally obligated to provide full compensation, including remedies and justice for victims, under relevant international laws. Accordingly, the Syrian Liberal Party calls upon the Syrian leadership to undertake the following coordinated legal and diplomatic measures to secure 500 billion USD from Iran."

Fahad Al-Masri, President of the Founding Committee of the Syrian Liberal Party: "The Syrian Liberal Party calls upon President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to take firm action against Iran’s audacity by forming a National Task Force composed of international legal experts, specialized judicial authorities, victims’ representatives, and a dedicated diplomatic team. These bodies are responsible for ensuring that progress and results are periodically reported to the public and national institutions."