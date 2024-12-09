Syrian rebels offer reward for helping rescue inmates from Saydnaya prison

A race against time has begun in Syria as rebel organizations and the Syrian Civil Defense (known as the White Helmets) are seeking any possible way of reaching the subterranean parts of the notorious Saydnaya prison north of Damascus.

The prison was partly liberated after taking over the city over the weekend, but not all of the cells have been accessed. In the prison's basements, there are still prisoners incarcerated during the 24 years of former president Bashar Al-Assad's rule.

Handout (CNES/AFP)

Businesspeople have promised a prize of $100,000 to anyone who can find the codes that open the doors, and the Syrian Civil Defense has promised $3,000 to anyone who can locate additional secret prisons. Meanwhile, excavation work is being carried out with the help of engineers and maps to reach the basements, but so far without any progress.

Families of prisoners are also looking for relatives in various prisons, after rebel groups called for them to help in the search. The assumption is that there are dozens more secret prisons where the Assad regime kept political prisoners to suppress and crush opposition. According to estimates, 120,000 political prisoners have passed through the Saydnaya prison since Assad came to power.

Known throughout Syria and the Middle East as the "human slaughterhouse," Saydnaya prison was where inmates experienced harsh violations of human rights, including torture, extra-judicial executions, and being held in inhumane conditions. Testimonies of prisoners who were rescued from there by the rebels show paint a terrifying picture. Some have been seen shaking uncontrollably and apparently having lost sanity, after years of unending abuse under Assad’s regime. Amnesty International estimated in February 2017 that "between 5,000 to 13,000 people were executed without trial in Sadnaya between September 2011 to December 2015."