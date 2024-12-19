'They must stop' – UN chief slams Israel for IDF strikes in Syria

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Israeli action in Syria on Thursday, following Israel Defense Forces operating beyond the buffer zone to destroy Assad regime weapons.

"They are violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Guterres said. "They must stop."

The IDF has been observed "in multiple locations in the area of separation and in one location in the area of limitation," he said. "Let me be clear: There should be no military forces in the area of separation other than UN peacekeepers – period."

Guterres's statement comes despite UNDOF (United Nations Disengagement Observer Force) positions coming under attack by gunmen shortly after the fall of the regime. In response, Israeli forces entered the buffer zone to protect them and ensure the buffer zone remains safe.

In addition, Israel has destroyed much of the regime weapons stores in the week and a half after the fall of the regime, asserting that advanced and dangerous chemical weapons must not fall in the hands of jihadists.

The condemnation was part of a larger statement urging the international comunity to "carefully manage" the "flame of hope," which he said "burns bright today in Syria" after the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad.

"It risks being extinguished," Guterres said, calling for an "inclusive, credible, and peaceful" political transition.