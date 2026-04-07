Two gunmen were killed and another was heavily wounded in a shooting near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to Turkish media reports after they attacked the police station outside the building. Two police officers were also wounded.

Turkish television, including NTV, reported that the attackers were armed with long guns and were carrying backpacks while wearing camouflage. The outlet compared the style of the attack to ISIS-type assaults, though there has been no official confirmation regarding the identity or affiliation of the gunmen.

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The Israeli consulate in Istanbul is not currently staffed, according to prior information. It remains unclear whether the facility itself was directly targeted or if the shooting was focused on the nearby security presence.

The Turkish justice minister said he will carry out diligent investigation into the shooting incident.

The situation remains under investigation, and further details are expected as authorities continue to assess the scene and establish the sequence of events.