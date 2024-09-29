U.S. strikes in Syria kill 37 ISIS, al-Qaida terrorists, including top commanders

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Sunday its forces conducted two targeted strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including multiple senior leaders of the terrorist organizations of ISIS and Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda affiliate.

The airstrikes are part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.

On Sept. 24, CENTCOM Forces conducted a targeted strike in northwest Syria, killing nine terrorist operatives, including Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf, a senior Hurras al-Din leader responsible for overseeing military operations from Syria. Hurras al-Din is an Al Qaeda-affiliated organization based in Syria with global aspirations to conduct attacks against U.S. and Western interests. The successful strike against Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf comes a month after a successful strike that killed another Hurras al-Din senior leader, Abu-'Abd al-Rahman al Makki.

Additionally, on the early morning of Sept. 16, CENTCOM forces conducted a large-scale airstrike on a remote ISIS training camp in central Syria, killing at least 28 ISIS operatives, including at least four senior leaders. The airstrike will disrupt ISIS' capability to conduct operations against U.S. interests, as well as our allies and partners.

“These strikes against leadership and operatives of ISIS and the Al Qaeda affiliate, Hurras al-Din, represent CENTCOM's commitment to the enduring defeat of terrorist organizations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility and our support to regional stability," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.