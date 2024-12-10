The intelligence director of the Ukrainian defense ministry announced Tuesday that Russian forces have begun withdrawing from Syria and a fleet of planes has been dispatched to the Khmeimim base to help.

Russia is said to be using a fleet of military transport ships to load soldiers, weapons, and military equipment back to Russia.

According to several sources in Ukraine, a number of An-124 and Il-76MD aircraft are supposed to fly from Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia to airports in Russia, including Ulyanovsk, Chekhlovsky, and Pribolzhsky. In addition, Russia is rallying its naval fleet for the task.

The large ships of Russia's Northern Fleet Alexander Otrakovsky and Ivan Gren are en route to the Mediterranean Sea. At the Tartus port, the Russians are carrying out an emergency evacuation of military equipment and property. Several hundred Russian special forces have already arrived there to ensure the safe retreat.

Apparently, Russia relies on agreements with the rebel forces regarding the forces' unhindered exit from Syria. Moscow's diplomatic representatives no longer label Syrian rebel organizations as "terrorists," having adopted more neutral terminology.