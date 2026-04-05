US Ambassador Tom Barrack on Sunday urged Syrian authorities to protect diplomatic missions following attacks on the United Arab Emirates embassy and ambassador’s residence in Damascus, emphasizing the importance of regional partnerships and ongoing reconciliation efforts.

“The US-UAE partnership on all fronts remains of critical importance to the Middle East,” Barrack said, adding that “Syria’s bold reengagement with the region has been a defining chapter — one worth protecting.” He called on Damascus “to safeguard all diplomatic missions and to continue the courageous work of reconciliation.”

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His remarks came after the UAE condemned what it described as “unacceptable” riots, vandalism, and attacks targeting its embassy. The incident unfolded on Friday when Syrian protesters gathered outside the compound.

According to the UAE, demonstrators lowered the Emirati flag and raised a Palestinian flag in its place. Crowds were also seen waving Al-Qaeda and Hamas flags and chanting slogans referring to the embassy as “Zionist.”

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The UAE denounced the actions and stressed the need to ensure the safety of diplomatic premises and personnel. No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

Israel also condemned the "barbaric assault by pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Syria." The Foreign Ministry (MFA) wrote a statement on X, saying, "Diplomatic premises must be protected in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations." The ministry also called on the perpetrators to "be held accountable."

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The developments come as Syria seeks to deepen ties with regional actors, including Gulf states such as the UAE. Barrack’s comments highlight international concern that attacks on diplomatic sites could undermine those efforts and disrupt ongoing attempts at regional engagement.