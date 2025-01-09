Head of Lebanese army selected by parliament as new president

Joseph Aoun, the head of Lebanon's military, was elected to be the next president of Lebanon after facing opposition in parliament on Thursday, which prevented his ascendance to the presidency.

"I pledge that the Lebanese state will work to remove the Israeli occupation from all our lands, and to rebuild all the areas destroyed by Israeli forces," Aoun said.

"I adhere to the right of the Lebanese state to exercise its sovereignty over all its territories, including the refugee camps of our Palestinian brothers."

Despite Aoun's comments, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed his election. "I congratulate Lebanon on electing a new president after a prolonged political crisis," he wrote in an X post. "I hope that the election will contribute to strengthening stability, a better future for Lebanon and its residents, and good neighborliness."

Aoun received 71 votes in the vote of 128 seats, falling short of the 86 supermajority needed to win the first round. Shi'ite parties submitted blank ballots, entering a public spat with Aoun. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (of the Shi'ite Amal party) adjourned the session for two hours for "consultations," before the second round of voting resumed.

Ahead of the second round, Aoun's family was seen entering the parliament under escort.

In the wake of the Israeli ground invasion and operations against Hezbollah in recent months, the country's military has stepped in to fill the void left after the Shi'ite terrorist organization crumbled and a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Lebanon.

The future of the ceasefire, which is set to expire on January 26, depends greatly on whether Aoun can consolidate power.

The candidate backed by Hezbollah and Amal parties, Suleiman Frangieh, stepped down and endorsed Aoun on Wednesday.

In addition to 37 blank ballots and various votes, one was for "Joseph Amos Bin Farhan," referencing US envoy Amos Hochstein and Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan, hinting at Aoun's international backing.

The vote is the 12th attempt in two years to select a president.