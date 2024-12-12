WATCH: i24NEWS enters heart of Damascus, speaks with locals

i24NEWS spoke with Syrians in the heart of Damascus after the fall of Bashar al-Assad this week, capturing the jubilation among cheering civilians.

"All people are very, very happy," one man said. "I have been waiting for a moment like this for all of my life. Most of the people's problems in Syria are Bashar al-Assad – nothing else."

One man expressed anger at the Israeli strikes, which was purchased with Syrian taxpayer money. Despite this, people voiced no ill-will toward Israel – Hezbollah, on the other hand, was enemy number one.

"I'm free, this is how I feel," said another man. "Bashar al-Assad is now out of Syria and he will never come [back]. And I want him dead, like every other Syrian in this war. Because we have suffered... this man must die."

"Every single man has suffered his rage, so we need him killed right away."