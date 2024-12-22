Wife of Bashar al-Assad's files for divorce - unconfirmed reports

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Asma al-Assad, the wife of the deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has filed for divorce. Turkish and British media outlets claimed that if she gets a divorce, she may be able to travel to London to live with her family.

As reported, Assad left with his family to the Russian capital, Moscow, after the fall of his regime earlier this month. Shortly after, his wife expressed her displeasure with life in the Russian capital.

The Turkish newspaper Habertürk reported that Asma al-Assad is seeking to leave Moscow for England, as she holds UK citizenship, with the support of her mother, Sahar Otri, who has started consulting with a prestigious law firm in England. Asma is suffering from leukemia and that her health condition cannot be adequately monitored in Moscow, according to the report.

Asma al-Assad has already filed for divorce from Bashar al-Assad in a Russian court, according to the Turkish report, and requested special permission to leave Moscow.

Although Assad sought refuge in Russia after his regime was overthrown, his situation there remains tightly regulated. Russian authorities have imposed strict restrictions on him, including preventing him from leaving Moscow or engaging in any political activity. His request for a special permit to leave the capital is currently under review.

The Kremlin has also taken significant economic measures by freezing his assets and wealth held in the country, a move that strengthens its control over the movements of the Assad family while limiting their future influence.

The situation is particularly complex for Maher al-Assad, Bashar's brother, whose asylum request is still pending. He and his family are currently under house arrest awaiting a decision. The possible departure of Asma al-Assad, who is suffering from cancer, could further weaken the already perilous situation of the family in Russia.