Libya's eastern city of Derna is grappling with the aftermath of the catastrophic flash floods triggered by Storm Daniel, which struck on Sunday afternoon.
The Ministry of the Interior says over 5,200 people have died in Derna, a city approximately 190 miles east of Benghazi.
Satellite images reveal the extent of the damage in the city of Derna:
Some 10,000 people are reported missing, after the storm caused a dam to break, and flash flooding swept the city.
The storm has aggravated conditions in the conflict-ridden country, and numerous countries have sent offers of aid.