Libya's eastern city of Derna is grappling with the aftermath of the catastrophic flash floods triggered by Storm Daniel, which struck on Sunday afternoon.

The Ministry of the Interior says over 5,200 people have died in Derna, a city approximately 190 miles east of Benghazi.

Satellite images reveal the extent of the damage in the city of Derna:

HANDOUT / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2023 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technology shows an overview of Libya's eastern city of Derna before the flash floods on September 7, 2023.

HANDOUT / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2023 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP This handout satellite image released on September 12, 2023 by Planet Labs PBC shows an aerial view of the city of Derna after flash flooding, on September 12, 2023.

Some 10,000 people are reported missing, after the storm caused a dam to break, and flash flooding swept the city.

HANDOUT / PLANET LABS PBC / AFP This handout satellite image released on September 2, 2023 by Planet Labs PBC shows an aerial view of a dam the southern edge of the city of Derna before flash floods.

HANDOUT / PLANET LABS PBC / AFP This handout satellite image released on September 12, 2023 by Planet Labs PBC shows an aerial view of a dam the southern edge of the city of Derna after flash flooding.

The storm has aggravated conditions in the conflict-ridden country, and numerous countries have sent offers of aid.

THE PRESS OFFICE OF LIBYAN PRIME MINISTER / AFP Destruction caused by Storm Daniel in eastern Libya.

