Israel arrests 11 Palestinian university students over pro-Hamas activity

The students are suspected of transferring funds to Hamas and organizing pro-Hamas rallies

Israel's security forces arrested 11 students from An-Najah National University in Nablus accused of supporting the Hamas militant group on campus, an Israeli military spokesperson said Tuesday.

The 11 suspects were members of the university's Islamic Bloc, a Hamas-affiliated organization, The Times of Israel reported, citing the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesman, Lt. Col. Avihay Adraee.

According to Adraee, the students were suspected of transferring funds to Hamas, organizing pro-Hamas rallies and spreading propaganda for the terror group.

They did this “under the supervision and guidance of senior Hamas officials," according to The Times of Israel.

Birzeit University in Ramallah said in a statement that Israeli forces raided the campus Tuesday morning. Hours later, the students held a ceremony at the site to mark the anniversary of the Hamas movement's founding, Haaretz reported.

In July, Israel's army arrested dozens of students at Birzeit University suspected of belonging to a Hamas student cell.

Recently, there has been a rise in violent clashes in the West Bank between Palestinians and Palestinian Authority security forces.

PA forces clashed with locals on Monday, during the funeral of Nablus resident Jamil Kayyal, allegedly killed by Israeli forces the night before. The Israeli army said that Kayyal was part of a group that threw Molotov cocktails at troops as they entered the city.