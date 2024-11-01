2nd round of polio vaccinations for Gazan children to kick off on Saturday

According to directives from the political echelon and in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, the second polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip will start Saturday in the northern area of the Strip, the Israeli military announced on Friday.

As part of the campaign, and in coordination with the IDF through COGAT, the international organizations will vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children over the next three days.

The vaccination campaign will be carried out in coordination with the IDF through COGAT and the Southern Command, in partnership with the international community. This coordination will ensure that the population can safely reach medical centers where the vaccines will be administered. It is emphasized that after the regional vaccination campaign concludes, an assessment will be conducted to determine whether an extension of the schedule is necessary.

The IDF, through COGAT, will continue to facilitate and support humanitarian efforts, in cooperation with the international organizations, to bring in essential humanitarian aid for the civilian population, in accordance with international law.