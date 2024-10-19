Abbas’s PLO eulogizes 'martyr' Sinwar as a ‘great national leader’

The West Bank-based Palestine Liberation Organization sung the praises of Hamas terror chief Yahya Sinwar, killed by the IDF on Wednesday, as it called for unity among Palestinian factions.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1847218640648561140 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) expresses its condolences to the Palestinian people and all national factions on the martyrdom of the great national leader Yahya Sinwar, head of the political bureau of Hamas,” a statement by the committee read.

The PLO is controlled by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, is generally regarded as the more secular Palestinian faction. It has been at loggerheads with Hamas since the Islamist group violently wrenched control of Gaza in 2007.