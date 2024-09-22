Al Jazeera live broadcasts IDF closing Ramallah offices

Israeli soldiers entered the Al Jazeera offices in Ramallah, West Bank, early Sunday to issue a 45-day closure order, with the Qatari news outlet broadcasting the event live.

In the footage, Walid Omri, the head of the office for the network, can be seen conversing with the Israel Defense Forces. After giving him the document, a soldier tells Omri that the employees must leave the office immediately.

Omri read the military order out loud, announcing that the Al Jazeera crew members must take their personal belongings and their cameras and leave.

This is part of Israel's emergency order to suspend the channel's broadcast from Israel, following inciteful and pro-Hamas coverage throughout the war.