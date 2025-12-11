Amnesty International: Hamas committed crimes against humanity on Oct. 7

Amnesty International released a sharply critical report on Thursday, asserting that Hamas committed crimes against humanity during its October 7, 2023 attack in Israel.

The organization documents acts of murder, torture, and both physical and sexual violence against hostages abducted during the assault.

The report, titled “Targeting Civilians: Murder, Hostage-Taking and Other Violations by Palestinian Armed Groups in Israel and Gaza,” concludes that most civilians killed that day died as a result of deliberate actions by Palestinian armed groups.

Amnesty also highlights severe mistreatment of hostages, including cases of repeated sexual violence.

For the first time, the NGO states that the scale and brutality of the atrocities exceed previously documented war crimes and clearly constitute crimes against humanity.

The report places primary responsibility on the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, which Amnesty says orchestrated most of the killings. Other groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, as well as some unaffiliated Palestinian civilians, are also cited as having taken part, though to a lesser degree.

Amnesty further calls for the return of the body of Ran Gvili, an Israeli non-commissioned officer whose remains are still held in Gaza.

The organization notes that as early as October, it had urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and demanded the release of all civilians held by armed groups, while specifying that this appeal did not extend to soldiers.

Amnesty, frequently criticized for its positions, underscores what it describes as its consistency: it accused Israel of genocide in December, and also condemned Iran’s use of cluster munitions in July, claiming such weapons violate international humanitarian law.

With its latest findings, Amnesty International reiterates the need for full accountability for all parties, insisting that anyone responsible for grave violations—regardless of affiliation or nationality—must be brought to justice.