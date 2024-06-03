Border police catch 17 illegal residents hiding in double-walled truck

Border Police arrested 17 residents of the West Bank and Gaza who were trying to infiltrate Jerusalem, according to the Israel police spokesperson.

The arrest took place within the framework of the "Hole in the Net" case which is being conducted by the Jerusalem Police District to prevent and catch the illegally smuggling of people into Israeli territory.

The intelligence branch of the Border Police's undercover unit, with the help of drones, identified a number of suspects climbing into a truck in the West Bank. The truck then traveled through the Hizma checkpoint and entered Jerusalem.

Undercover agents stopped the truck, and during a search in the cargo hold they discovered a double wall. Behind it were 17 illegal residents from the West Bank and Gaza who intended to infiltrate into Jerusalem.

The truck driver, a 23-year-old resident of Jerusalem who was identified as a Hamas activist, was arrested along with the 17 illegal residents. They were transferred for questioning, and a request will be submitted for the confiscation of the truck.