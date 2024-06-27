Canada imposes sanctions on 7 Israeli settlers, 5 entities in West Bank

Canada on Thursday announced a second round of sanctions against on perpetrators of extremist settler violence against civilians in West Bank. "Attacks by extremist Israeli settlers - a long-standing source of tension and conflict in the region - undermine the human rights of Palestinians, prospects for a two-state solution and pose significant risks to regional security," read the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The sanctions target seven individuals: Ben Zion Gopstein, Daniella Weiss, Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil, Elisha Yered, Ely Federman, Meir Mordechai Ettinger, Shalom Zicherman. The entities listed are Amana, Hilltop Youth, Lehava, Moshe’s Farm, Zvi’s Farm.

The ministry reiterated Canada's opposition to "expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem" and commitment to promoting "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in the Middle East.

“We remain deeply concerned by extremist settler violence in the West Bank and condemn such acts, not only for the significant impact they have on Palestinian lives, but also for the corrosive impact they have on prospects for lasting peace. We call on authorities to ensure the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of such violence accountable,” stated the country's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.