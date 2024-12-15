Deadly clashes in Jenin between Palestinian Authority, terrorists

One person was killed on Saturday in clashes between the security forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and armed men in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, according to eyewitnesses and medical sources reported by Reuters. Shots and explosions rang out in the city as tensions escalated following recent operations carried out by the PA. The victim, identified by residents as a member of an armed group, was not immediately claimed by any faction. The Palestinian Authority stated that its forces were conducting "a security operation to restore order in Jenin."

Hamas, currently at war with Israel in Gaza, has criticized the PA's actions, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has called for a day of protests in response to these operations.

Anwar Rajab, the head of the PA's security forces, hailed significant victory against the armed groups, while noting that they remained in Jenin's hospital.

"These groups do not represent the nation and they operate in an unnational manner and outside of morality and the historical and national struggle of the Palestinians – behind these groups stands a force that aims to harm Palestinian stability and the peace of the residents," he told Palestinian media on Saturday. "Unfortunately, we are facing a group that has sold itself for cheap material benefits and is carrying out ISIS-like acts that do not represent the Palestinian people."

These tensions are come as part of a rivalry between Hamas and PA President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah. The rivalry between the two factions has been soaked in blood since 2007, when Hamas took control of Gaza by force. The PA, which administers Palestinian-controlled areas of the West Bank, has regularly carried out arrests of Hamas members during crackdowns on the group.

A unity government between the two movements collapsed in 2015. Although a reconciliation agreement was signed in October 2017, providing for a transfer of power in Gaza by Hamas, it has never been implemented.