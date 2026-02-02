Gaza: Technocratic committee adopts logo mirroring PA emblem

The Palestinian technocratic committee overseeing Gaza’s day-to-day affairs has adopted a new logo nearly identical to that of the Palestinian Authority (PA), signaling a possible attempt to associate itself with the West Bank-based government.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) was created last month to manage civil governance in the aftermath of the conflict, taking on responsibilities previously handled by Hamas.

Initially, the committee unveiled its own emblem, a stylized bird in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Now, the only difference between the PA logo and the new Palestinian technocratic committee logo is the shield below the eagle, which carries the NCAG acronym rather than the word “Palestine." The NCAG is responsible for administering basic services and infrastructure in Gaza as the territory recovers from the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly opposed giving the PA authority in Gaza, though he recently allowed PA representatives to participate at the Rafah Crossing with Egypt.

By adopting a logo resembling the PA’s, the committee may be attempting to bolster its legitimacy and convey a message of continuity with Palestinian governance structures.