Hamas announces Oct 7 architect Sinwar to lead politburo following Haniyeh’s assassination

Palestinian jihadist group Hamas announced on Tuesday that Yahya Sinwar, its Gaza leader considered the orchestrator of the October 7 massacre, became its new leader.

"After in-depth and extensive consultations and deliberations in the movement's leadership institutions, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has decided to choose brother and Mujahid leader Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh," read the statement by the Palestinian jihadists.

Sinwar became the new head of the Hamas political bureau in place of Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran last week. The Islamic Republic blames the assassination on Israel.

A hardened extremist fanatically devoted to the murder of Israelis and the destruction of the Jewish state, Sinwar is at top of Israel’s kill list as it seeks to dismantle Hamas and its leadership after the October 7 massacre, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Nazi Holocaust.

He has been in deep hiding since October 7, as Israel unleashed its military campaign in Gaza.

Unlike Haniyeh, who had lived in Qatar for years, Sinwar has remained in Gaza since his release from Israeli prison in 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange, which saw Israel release 1,027 jihadists to free an Israeli soldier.