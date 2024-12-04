Hamas, Fatah fail to establish joint administration for Gaza

A senior Palestinian source told i24NEWS that communications between Fatah and Hamas to establish a joint Palestinian committee to manage the Gaza Strip after the end of the war have failed.

Before the failure establish a plan for joint management, communications also failed to establish a joint unity government.

According to the source, "Hamas requested a return to the old formulation" and asked for both financial and security portfolios within the framework of the shared administration of Gaza.

An earlier version of the agreement document between Hamas and Fatah on managing Gaza was published for the day after the war ends. The two-page document includes principles for the "Community Support Committee for the Management of the Gaza Strip," which was prepared during Fatah and Hamas meetings in Cairo.