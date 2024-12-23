Hundreds of PA security officers in jail for refusing to fight terrorists

Sources within Fatah told i24NEWS that the volatile situation in the West Bank as the Palestinian Authority struggles to tackle terrorist groups have led 270 security apparatus officers to be held in prison for refusing orders.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have decried the Palestinian Authority's operations in Jenin, northern West Bank.

"This repression is a clown show demonstrating [PA President Mahmoud] Abbas's weakness and his failure to govern the West Bank for years," a source said. Abbas has no coherent strategy and dialogue with armed terrorists, the security sources said.

The situation is all the more complex as many of the terrorists from Jenin are the sons of officers from the Palestinian Authority, recruited by extremist elements amid a lack of financial and political prospects.

A call for a general strike and massive demonstrations across the West Bank was announced for Tuesday, in protest against the ongoing siege of the Jenin refugee camp by the PA security forces. Participation in these protests could be decisive for the outcome of this latest initiative by the PA. This crisis of insubordination highlights the deep divisions within the PA and its increasingly contested authority on the ground.