'I am against Judaism': Palestinian icon Ahed Tamimi ramps up rhetoric

Speaking on a podcast earlier this year, Palestinian icon Ahed Tamimi voiced her doubts regarding the distinction between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, saying that she saw the vast majority of Jews as her enemies. She now appears to have taken this line even further, saying she was "against Judaism."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1999075272981942677 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In an undated clip posted and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Tamimi says "I am against Judaism. I am going to continue to view Jews as terrorists."

Earlier this year, Tamimi said that she was raised to fight and resist the Jews, not "Zionism," and that in the context of the Palestinian struggle the distinction is one without meaning. The activist added she doesn't believe this makes her antisemitic as she harbored no ill will against the religion of Judaism, merely against the "inhumanity" embodied by the Israelis.

“I was raised [to believe] that Judaism means occupation, and today, tomorrow, and a million years from now, I will continue to say that Judaism be presented to the children of Palestine – children of my age and younger – as occupation, and that we are fighting the Jews, not Zionism,” she stated.

She then clarified that she will continue to associate Judaism with Zionism—a malevolent and inhumane force, in her understanding—unless or until Jews rise up against Zionism and fight alongside her.

“The whole world needs to shut up, when a Palestinian is talking,” she went on to say. “We are superior to the entire world, because we are the only ones in the world fighting injustice, at the expense of our lives, and the expense of our humanity.”

Now aged 24, Tamimi shot to international prominence as the face of Palestinian resistance in 2017 when she charged with assaulting Israeli security forces after a video went viral showing her slapping Israeli soldiers near her home in the village of Nabi Saleh in an apparent attempt to provoke them.