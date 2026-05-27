IDF conducts airstrike in northern Gaza, targeting Hamas terrorists

The Israeli military said it carried out an airstrike in northern Gaza targeting two 'central Hamas terrorists.'

According to the IDF, the operation targeted a meeting between senior Hamas military figures, including the commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade and the deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade.

Palestinian media and Al Jazeera reported that the strike hit an apartment near a school sheltering displaced Gazans in Gaza City. The location was allegedly being used for a meeting between the two Hamas commanders.

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The IDF has repeatedly accused Hamas of embedding its military infrastructure and leadership within densely populated civilian areas, including near schools and shelters for displaced civilians.

Local health authorities in Gaza said four people were killed and 15 wounded in the strike, though the identities of the casualties have not yet been officially confirmed.

This is a developing story