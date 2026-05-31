The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities across several areas of the Gaza Strip over the past week.

According to the military, the facilities contained a range of weapons and military equipment, including explosive devices, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and other combat materials.

In one of the targeted sites, Israeli forces also dismantled approximately 10 pickup trucks that the IDF said were being used by Hamas for military purposes.

The military said the weapons and equipment were intended for use against IDF troops operating near the Yellow Line as well as Israeli civilians. The strikes were carried out to eliminate what the IDF described as an 'immediate threat.'

Following the strikes, a series of secondary explosions were observed at the targeted sites, according to the IDF.

The military said the blasts occurred after the initial attacks and were indicative of additional weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials stored within the facilities. The secondary detonations, the IDF added, provided further evidence that the sites were being used by Hamas to stockpile military equipment intended for operational use.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2061062490306543636 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The IDF stated that measures were taken prior to the strikes to reduce the risk of civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance to verify targets.

Israeli forces operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, the military said, and will continue conducting operations against threats deemed imminent.