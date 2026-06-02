IDF eliminates Hamas Nukhba Deputy Commander involved in Oct. 7 abductions

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that it had killed Youssef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, the second-in-command of a Hamas Nukhba force cell, during an operation in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the strike was carried out on Monday by Southern Command forces. Ramadan was described as a senior operative who took part in the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel and played a role in the abduction of civilians from the bomb shelter at the Re’im Junction.

Among those abducted in the attack were Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was later killed in captivity, as well as Eliya Cohen, Alon Ohel, and Or Levy.

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The military said Ramadan continued to be active throughout the ongoing war and was recently involved in planning attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians in Gaza, making him an immediate threat to forces operating in the area.

The army added that prior to the strike, measures were taken to reduce harm to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.