Undercover Border Police officers overnight killed four in the West Bank town of Kafr Ni’ma accused of carrying out an arson attack at a settler outpost Sde Ephraim, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet stated.

The security forces opened fire after the cell members attempted to flee the hideout and ram the undercover officers.

Social media reports suggested intense fighting in the vicinity of the operation.

According to the statement, in the suspects' vehicle, the Israeli troops found a makeshift sub-machine gun, a military vest, and explosive devices, police say. One officer was lightly hurt in the operation.

The incident took place in under 24 hours after the Sde Ephraim attack when an armed suspect poured flammable liquid on a trailer used by settlers as a living space and then setting it on fire, according to the surveillance cameras. There were no casualties in the arson attack.

Sde Ephraim was established illegally on a hilltop that had been a part of the nearby Palestinian village Ras Karkar. Previously, its settlers have clashed with the local Palestinians.