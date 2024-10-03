IDF strike in Gaza kills Palestinian infamous for holding up blood-soaked hands in gory intifada photo

An Israeli strike in the Gaza strip killed a Palestinian whose gory celebration of the lynching of two Israeli reservists became one of the defining images of the Second Intifada, a campaign of Palestinian terror that took place between 2000-2005.

On 12 October 2000, two IDF reservists dressed in civilian clothes, Yossi Avrahami and Vadim Nurzhitz, took a wrong turn and ended up in Ramallah. They were then detained by Palestinian Authority policemen and taken to a local police station. A rumor spread quickly regarding the capture of two Israelis, with a mob forming under the building. While some of the policemen abandoned the building, others participated with the mob in the barbaric lynching. The lifeless bodies were dumped from the window and the mob continued to abuse the corpses in the street.