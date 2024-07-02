Israel will not control water desalination plant IDF set to provide electricity

The water desalination plant in the southern Gaza Strip that Israel will provide electricity to will not be controled by Israel, i24NEWS discovered on Tuesday.

Correspondant Assaf Gibor on Monday first reported that the Israel Defense Forces would restore electricity to Gaza, returning power to a desalination plant run by UNICEF in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) earlier confirmed the report, which prompted a backlash from Israeli lawmakers.

The COGAT statement stressed that the move has not yet been implemented.

The facility, run by UNICEF, will be able to process 20,000 cubic meters of water a day, up from 5,000 currently processed daily.

The move is being made out of fears a lack of clean water will lead to a humanitarian crisis and disease in Gaza, which could then spread to Israel. The move has been condemned by firebrand Israeli lawmakers, who said the electricity could be rerouted by Hamas and other terrorists for malicious purposes.